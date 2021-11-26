First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

