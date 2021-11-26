Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 157.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 103.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.78. 183,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

