Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 86,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,984,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 99,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,549,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.28. 264,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,868,061. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

