BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099,440. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

