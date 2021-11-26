Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.22. 11,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,613. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.