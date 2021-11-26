Courier Capital LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Linde by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $323.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.68 and a 200-day moving average of $305.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

