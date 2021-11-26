Scharf Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.38. 424,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.29. The firm has a market cap of $927.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

