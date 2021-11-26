WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,089.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $947.33 and a 200-day moving average of $761.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

