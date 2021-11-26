Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 732 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,934.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,860.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,706.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.