Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.13. 36,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $550.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

