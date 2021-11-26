Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $94.92

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

