Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $18.80

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 252,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,426. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

