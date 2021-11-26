Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $666.91. 60,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The company has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.99. Intuit has a one year low of $345.01 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

