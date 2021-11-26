Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.27.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$1.49 on Friday, reaching C$21.08. The company had a trading volume of 98,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,321. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

