Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Acquires $27,405.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CCAP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,280. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

