Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells 3,353 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATKR traded down $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,726. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

