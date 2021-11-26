Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s current price.

GIP has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GIP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. 40,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,348. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$99.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

