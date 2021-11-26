Arqma Hits Market Cap of $659,873.13 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $659,873.13 and $1,741.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,316.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.15 or 0.07478736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00362325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01030909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00086428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00411732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00462810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005789 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,505,894 coins and its circulating supply is 11,461,350 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.