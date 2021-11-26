Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

T stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

