Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,158 shares.The stock last traded at $251.00 and had previously closed at $256.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

