Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.05 million and the lowest is $103.21 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 783.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

