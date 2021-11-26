$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,595. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

