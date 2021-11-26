Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.05. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE J traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.09.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

