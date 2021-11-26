PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $170,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.71 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

