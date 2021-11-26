Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

