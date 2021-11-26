BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.72 on Friday, hitting $356.65. 22,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.07 and a 200 day moving average of $322.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

