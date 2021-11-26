BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 7,692,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

