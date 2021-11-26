Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 154,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

