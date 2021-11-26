Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 36,948 shares.The stock last traded at $236.17 and had previously closed at $239.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Kadant alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.