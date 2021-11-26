Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) dropped 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 4,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

