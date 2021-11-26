Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

