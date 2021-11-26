$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day moving average is $259.46. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

