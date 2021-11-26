MonetaryUnit Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $3,736.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00239874 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,240,250 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

