Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 196,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Glencore has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

