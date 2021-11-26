SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0135

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $295,097.33 and approximately $575.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,824,224 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

