Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

