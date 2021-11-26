Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,922.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,851.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,670.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

