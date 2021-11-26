Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 93.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 2,486,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

