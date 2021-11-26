Investors Buy Large Volume of AerCap Call Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 2,497 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NYSE AER traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 89,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

