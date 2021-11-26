Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

