MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.27. 28,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.26 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.