Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.