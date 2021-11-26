33,377 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,210. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.