Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.26. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.