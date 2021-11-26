Redpanda Earth Market Cap Reaches $12.22 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $124,445.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

