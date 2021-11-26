HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,208.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $422,511.62 and $39,208.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.