Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

