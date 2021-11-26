OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

