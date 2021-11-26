Vicus Capital Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $315.91. 33,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

