The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $412.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.31. The company has a market capitalization of $430.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

